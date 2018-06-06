Sonos Beam is the smart, slim new soundbar for your TV

Sonos has just announced the Beam, a small soundbar that has voice assistant support. The Beam is smaller than both the Sonos Playbase and Sonos Playbar, helping it squeeze into places that other soundbars and soundbases can't.

Sonos Beam will support TruePlay, the room calibration developed by Sonos to help sound fill the room, as well as speech enhancement for TV shows and movies and night mode to help keep the sound lower late at night.

At launch, the Sonos Beam will support Amazon Alexa but, surprisingly, Sonos announced Siri integration - making Sonos the only platform to support all three major voice assistants. "We want to support all major voice assistants, just like we did with streaming services," says Antoine Leblond, Vice President of Software at Sonos.

Sonos also announced that AirPlay 2 would be coming to newer systems (like the second-gen Play:5 and Sonos One speakers) this June.

Sonos Beam will be available June 17 for $399 with pre-orders beginning today.