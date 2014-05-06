Verizon Galaxy S4 KitKat update finally breaks out

The Android 4.4 KitKat update for Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S4 has finally begun rolling out to users.

Verizon, as usual, is the last major US carrier to release the update for the Galaxy S4.

But we've been expecting to see Verizon release the Galaxy S4's KitKat update ever since an alleged leaked memo in mid-April said it would drop May 2.

Now S4 users have begun seeing the update roll out to their Verizon devices, and all is well in the world again.

Better late?

Verizon's handset OS updates are notoriously slow to roll out, but may be the better for it, since the carrier hopefully uses that time to iron out the kinks of a new software version.

But KitKat arrived on the S4 for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular users weeks ago, which has to sting at least a bit for Verizon users.

Thankfully some of those users woke up this morning with a notification that it was time to update, and the rest will no doubt see the same soon.