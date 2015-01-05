Download of the day: Mp3tag

We all know organising a music library can be a nightmare, but let Mp3tag take the strain and it'll be back to its best in no time.

Why you need it

Mp3tag is a simple program for editing the tags and metadata of your MP3 files. That doesn't sound like much, but when you have a music library spanning tens of thousands of songs or more, ensuring your music is organised and well kept is an integral part of keeping your sanity.

After all, if half your songs are mislabelled, your music library is going to look pretty messy. Should you spell it REM or R.E.M.? Is it NWA, N.W.A. or N.W.A? (Hint: it's the third one.) This is the type of conundrum that can lead to you ending up with music listed under five different variations of 'Red Hot Chili Peppers'. But with Mp3tag you can amend metadata quickly and easily, both for individual files and using its batch processing tool.

But it's more than just a one trick pony. Mp3tag can create playlists and work with embedded cover art, while its integration with online databases like Discogs and Amazon means you'll never misname a file or lose its cover art again. There's also the option to import tags from filenames, text files and local freedb databases, plus you can export tag info to formats like HTML, XML and TXT.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

Free Organise: It's OK, no need to tear your hair out any more – Mp3tag will get your music library organised and running smoothly once again

It's OK, no need to tear your hair out any more – Mp3tag will get your music library organised and running smoothly once again Import/export: Pull in external data or export it for later use

Pull in external data or export it for later use Extras: There's more to Mp3tag than just metadata editing, as it can create playlists, grab cover art and more

You'll also like