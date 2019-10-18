Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones are 50% off at Best Buy – but be quick

Looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones to add a bit of tranquility to your commute? Best Buy currently has one of the best headphone deals we've seen, slashing the price of the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones by 50%.

That's right – at launch, these class-leading noise-canceling headphones cost nearly $400, and thanks to this unbelievable deal, they now cost just $199.98. Check out the deal below:

Today's best wireless headphone deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless $399.98 $199.98 at Best Buy

These noise-canceling headphones may have been usurped by the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019), but they're still a brilliant pair of cans, with great audio fidelity – 50% off is an absolute steal, too.View Deal

Want to see more? Here are the best cheap wireless headphone deals this month

Why have the the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones been given such a big discount? Well, the audio brand recently launched the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019), which boast a gorgeous design and brilliant audio quality.

That's not to say their predecessors won't sound any good; even the first-generation model in the Momentum over-ear headphones range boasted incredibly audio fidelity.

Make sure you check out our collection of Best Buy Black Friday deals that have already gone live, for some more great savings.

You may be wondering whether you should buy these Sennheiser headphones now, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up. While we do tend to see the best Black Friday deals from early November onwards, this is such a big discount that we wouldn't recommend waiting.