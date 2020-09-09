Score a $100 price cut on an Asus Zephyrus G14 with the latest gaming laptop deals

Over at TechRadar we write about gaming laptop deals nearly every day but it's not every day we see a prime discount on our current favorite gaming laptop - the Asus Zephyrus G14.

Right now, you can pick up this awesome little 14-inch wonder at Best Buy with a $100 discount - bringing the price down to just $999.99 on the mid-tier Ryzen 7 version. That's a fantastic price for a machine that packs in not only a Ryzen 7-4800HS processor, but 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650, and a 512GB SSD. We've only seen the price go this low once before on this particular spec, so it's a fairly rare deal and one that's most likely going to prove fairly popular.

If you'd prefer to go all-out, then that $100 discount also applies to the top-end Ryzen-9 variant, which is also on sale for $1,349.99 right now. Even though it's a higher asking price than the base-line offerings, you definitely won't be disappointed with this one thanks to its 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 2060 specs sheet. All together that's one badass machine with some incredible speed.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 currently holds the top spot on our best gaming laptops list so we've got no hesitation in recommending these particular gaming laptop deals. Of particular note are the brand new Ryzen processors these G14's feature. Specially designed for these laptops' smaller form factor, these processors give them plenty of poke for the size and price. They also look amazing, not that we're shallow here at TechRadar, but they definitely look the part if you want a powerful, portable laptop that doesn't scream 'gamer'.

Our favorite gaming laptop deals this week

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

This small but mighty Asus Zephyrus is our current top-rated gaming laptop over here at TechRadar, and, right now you can pick one up for $100 less over at Best Buy. With a new Ryzen 7-4800HS processor, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1650 graphics card and a 512GB SSD, these stylish little laptops are surprisingly powerful, versatile, and very portable.

View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,449.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

That neat $100 discount also applies to an upgraded version, which, while expensive will give any Alienware or Razer laptop a real run for the money. Inside is a Ryzen 9-4900HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 2060 graphics card, which makes this one blazingly fast machine.

View Deal

Best Buy - check out all the latest gaming laptop deals this week

check out all the latest gaming laptop deals this week Amazon - currently has a range of Razer gaming laptops on sale

currently has a range of Razer gaming laptops on sale Read more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event

For a more detailed analysis on this stunning machine, head over to our dedicated best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices and deals article. Want to see more machines ready to take on the next-gen of games? Head on over to our weekly cheap gaming laptop deals roundup, where we've got plenty more options for all budgets from leading brands like Acer, Dell and Lenovo.

