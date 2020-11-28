Sceptre's curved ultrawide monitor is just $279 with this Black Friday deal

Curved gaming monitors are all the rage, which makes this Sceptre 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming for just $279.97 at Amazon even more exciting, especially if you're taking advantage of Black Friday PC component deals to build yourself a new gaming system for the holidays (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

This Sceptre 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor features a curved 21:9 aspect ratio with 2560x1080p resolution, up to 100Hz refresh rate, and Adaptive Sync technology that reduces the gap between the refresh rates of the monitor and the graphics card, helping to reduce image tearing.

Integrated blue light shift reduces the amount of emitted blue light that can lead to eye fatigue and strain for a more comfortable experience and with three HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input, you can attach multiple computers or gaming systems to this monitor with ease.

