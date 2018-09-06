Save £40 on all laptop deals over £499 with our exclusive AO.com voucher code

Update: this offer has now expired.

There have been some cracking cheap laptop deals of late and many of them of them have gotten even better today thanks to this exclusive voucher code we've secured with AO.com.

By entering the voucher code LAPTOP40 at checkout you can knock £40 off any laptop priced at £499 or over. You don't have to frantically get it sorted today either as the voucher isn't due to expire until September 20th.

Caveats to consider before you head on over to AO are as follows. The code can't be used on MacBooks, only one code can be used per transaction and it can't be used in conjunction with any other offer. Standard voucher code rules basically.

£40 off any laptop priced £499 or above at AO.com

Voucher code: LAPTOP40

Expires September 20th

Want some examples?

To get the ball rolling we've included a few of the best laptop deals below to maximise the discounts on offer right now. Better still we've combined them with some existing cashback offers to dig out some absolutely unbeatable prices on a range of Microsoft Surface Laptops. And yes, the voucher can be used in conjunction with the cashback offer, we've checked with AO.com directly.

Microsoft Surface Laptop M £559 (after cashback and voucher)

The Microsoft Surface laptop is one of the most stylish laptops around at the moment thanks to that lightweight design. This entry-level model in the snazzy range comes with a speedy 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM and an M3 processor - more than enough for your day-to-day computing needs. You can discount it down to £609 with the LAPTOP40 voucher code, and then you'll get a further £50 back via a simple cashback process.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 £659 (after cashback and voucher)

This enhanced version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and an i5 processor. All in all, well worth the extra £100 over the cheaper version mentioned above. It's a similar discount deal with the AO.com voucher code LAPTOP40 taking £40 off, then you get £100 cashback later on.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i7 £759 (after cashback and voucher)

If you're after the super powerful version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop then the discount gets even bigger. Use AO.com voucher code LAPTOP40 to knock £40 off, then you can claim a huge £200 cashback afterwards for an overall price of £759. Astonishing value considering this Surface Laptop packs an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

We'll be adding fresh laptop deals to use with the AO.com voucher code over time to this article and our main guide to cheap laptops. Don't feel you have to wait for us though as there are loads of laptops to choose from over at AO.com.