Save over 20% on the Alienware m17 R4 17-inch gaming laptop in this early Black Friday deal

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, but all that power and unique style come with a fairly hefty price tag. That's why Black Friday is the best time of year to get yourself a bargain, and unlike some manufacturers, Dell (which is the parent company of Alienware) offers some fantastic savings each year.

If you want a machine that can do pretty much everything, then the Alienware m17 R4 should be on your radar, currently available for just $1,799.99 – that's a saving of $510! (Not in the USA? Scroll down for deals in your region).



Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and a 10th generation Intel i7-10870H processor, the Alienware m17 R4 is the perfect companion for anyone who loves competitive esports or live streaming on sites like Twitch or YouTube. You're getting a 17.3-inch HD display with a fantastic 360Hz refresh rate, allowing you to see every frame that the GPU can push, giving you an edge in ranked games like Call Of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

It also comes with 32GB of RAM, allowing you plenty of memory for multitasking, so you can hook it up to an additional display and run multiple applications at once without impacting your gameplay, and with Nvidia G-Sync your games will run smoothly, without any noticeable stutters, pauses, or screen tearing.

It gets sweeter for students too, as with a 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness this beastly powerful laptop is ideal for graphic design and working with applications like Adobe Photoshop.

This model of the Alienware m17 R4 comes with 512GB of SSD storage, which should be plenty for running smaller games like League of Legends or Fortnite, but if you feel that's a tad restrictive then you can always configure the device to have up to 4TB. The saving of $510 remains the same regardless of your storage choice, so you can't lose out either way!

We imagine that these deals will disappear quickly as Dell runs limited-time offers, but there's going to be more appearing in the run-up to the Black Friday sales. If you miss out on this, keep checking back on the Dell website and you're sure to find other fantastic savings through till the end of November.

