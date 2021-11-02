Save $628 on an RTX 3060 Ti Alienware gaming PC in today's Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are dropping right now at Dell, the best one so far being this Alienware Aurora R12 with an RTX 3060 Ti for $1,371.99 (was $1,999).

While we've seen some great PC deals at Dell over the past few weeks, especially on RTX 3080 machines, this is the first good 'mid-range' option for those who want a good level of performance, but don't want to completely break the bank.

And, the $628 saving is of particular note here considering you're not only getting a powerful GPU, but an Intel Core i7-10700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - very well rounded specs indeed for the money. While they won't push out insane frames per second at 4K resolution, it'll absolutely smash through nearly any game you throw at it at 1080p.

Plus, being a component of Dell's early 'sneak peak' Black Friday gaming PC deals means you won't be undercut should you decide to put your order in early. Speaking of which, it's a good idea to do so because delivery dates for this machine are set for December 7th currently - a date that will only get pushed back if this sale is popular.

Looking for something a little cheaper? We've rounded up a few alternate options just down below, alongside some gaming PC deals for other regions too.

Black Friday gaming PC deal with RTX 3060 Ti

Image Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC: $1,999 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $628 - You'll score a cheap RTX 3060 Ti, an Intel Core i7-11700F, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD with this heavily reduced Alienware pre-built in today's early Black Friday deals at Dell. With specs like these, you'll get a great level of performance without completely breaking the bank - plus secure yourself one of the best-looking designs on the market right now. View Deal

Dell - see all of this retailer's gaming PC deals this week

More gaming PC deals this week

Image HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop: $1109 $1009.99 at HP

Save $100 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you can customize yourself a really cost-effective gaming PC over at HP right now. For maximum bang for the buck, we'd recommend an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 5-5600H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Those aren't super high-end specs, but they'll get you some great performance for 1080p gaming. View Deal

Image Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC: $2,129 $1,852.19 at Dell

Save $277 - Want something with more power? Alienware also has this RTX 3070 model on sale today with a hefty price cut. The kicker here is this machine only features a 256GB SSD alongside a 1TB HDD, which is slightly annoying but not a dealbreaker since SSDs are so cheap now. This one also features an Intel Core i7-10700F and 16GB of RAM. View Deal

Read about the upcoming Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals

Check out our guide to the upcoming Black Friday PC gaming deals if you'd like to know what's in store over the next month. Also, check out this week's best Alienware Aurora prices for deals on other premium gaming PCs.