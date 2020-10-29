Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II in this fantastic early Black Friday deal

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are still among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, despite being released back in 2017 – and thanks to this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy, you can get them at their lowest-ever price.

These brilliant over-ear headphones now cost just $199, which is $100 cheaper than usual – and a huge saving compared to their $349 launch price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

We saw that same price briefly over Amazon Prime Day, and it's the best deal we've seen so far on these Bose noise-cancelling headphones. While you may see other retailers following suit with their own Black Friday headphones deals, we doubt prices will fall much farther than this brilliant Best Buy deal.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $299 $199 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones cost $349 at launch, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this early Black Friday $199 deal all the more special, giving you Bose's fantastic noise cancellation tech at a huge discount.

With a comfy fit, these wireless headphones are pleasant to wear all day long, while a 20-hour battery life (or 40 hours in wired mode), ensures they'll last through even the longest listening sessions.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II may have been usurped by the Bose Noise Cancelling 700, but they're still among the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020.

That's thanks to Bose's proprietary noise-cancelling technology, which comes with three different strength levels to fit a range of environments and help you block out the sound of your surroundings.

They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can ask your voice assistant of choice to control your music playback, check the weather, and more, with your voice alone.

And how about that all-important sound quality? Well, it may not quite beat 2020 models like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but these Bose headphones still sound great, with a neutral tone and strong bass frequencies that will appeal to even the most discerning music lovers.

