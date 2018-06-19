Save 50% on Sky Cinema with our exclusive Now TV deal

Getting Sky Cinema in your home is cheaper than ever today thanks to our exclusive Now TV offer. We've teamed up with the streaming service to offer you a 50% discount on multiple packages.

As detailed below, new Now TV customers can two, four or six-month Sky Cinema passes on Now TV for half the usual price.

TechRadar's exclusive Now TV deal

We know what you're thinking. You probably already have at least Netflix or Amazon Prime at home, so why do you need another subscription service? Well, it's the super newness of Sky Cinema's content that's won us over.

Sky Cinema, on regular Sky and on Now TV, gets a new premiere every day. And just look at the current highlights: Blade Runner 2049, War for the Planet of the Apes, It, American Made, Atomic Blonde - the list goes on. Netflix and Amazon just can't compete with in terms of up-to-date cinema hits.

This is a great chance to take advantage of a low price. After the discounted period ends, payment will resume at the standard £9.99 a month, but you're free to cancel at any time, there's no long term commitment at all.

While you're looking for Now TV deals, we think it's worth considering the Entertainment pass too (or at least the 14-day free trial) as Westworld season 2 has just wrapped up, meaning you can hammer through it all now. There are discounts of up to 40% right now or over 50% if you combine it with six month of Sky Cinema.

