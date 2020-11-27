Save 20% on an Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with this Black Friday deal

Upgrade your WiFi network for less with 20% off this Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, part of the flood of Amazon Black Friday deals going live over the next couple of days (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $103 at Amazon

Upgrade your home, office, or business WiFi network with the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, on sale for 20% off over at Amazon for Black Friday. Capable of connecting over 75 devices with a coverage area of 1,500 sq. ft, enjoy wireless speeds of up to 900 Mbps. View Deal

With the introduction of the new WiFi 6 standard, this Black Friday is the perfect time to update your home, office, or business WiFi network and take advantage of ultrafast download speeds, better coverage, and dozens of device connections with the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router.

With a coverage area of 1,500 sq. ft. and able to connect to more than 75 devices simultaneously, enjoy network access speeds of up to 900 Mbps with only minutes of setup time and control your network from anywhere eero app.

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

