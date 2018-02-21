Samsung Galaxy S9 release date may be set for March 16

We've known for a while that Samsung is set to announce new devices on February 25 and we're almost certain those devices will be the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, and now we've heard word the phones will be on sale by March 16.

A new report from South Korea (and cited by The Investor) claims both of the phones will be ready to buy under three weeks after the MWC 2018 launch.

The report comes from local telecom industry sources in South Korea that also claim pre-orders in the country will begin on Wednesday February 28.

Usually Samsung, networks and carriers open pre-orders for its newly announced devices a few hours after the initial launch, so it'll be a surprise if the manufacturer waits until the middle of the following week to allow you to put your order in.

Will it be true?

If the South Korean report is correct, it won't reflect the release date of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus at all. Both of those phones were announced much later in the year - each was announced on March 29 - and were not on sale until a full month later on April 28.

What also isn't clear is whether the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be available in all markets on March 16 or whether this source is just referring to South Korea.

Considering Samsung usually releases its devices in all key markets at the same time, we've got high hopes those in the US, UK and Australia will all be able to pick up the phone on Friday March 16.

We won't know the exact release date for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus until this Sunday at Samsung's big show. Be sure to check back then for the first details and our initial impressions of everything the company announces.

