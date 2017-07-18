Samsung Galaxy S8 price halved in epic buy one, get one free deal

The Samsung Galaxy S8 price is now half of what it cost less than three months ago at launch if you buy two, all thanks to a new buy one, get one free offer.

Expiring at the end of Thursday, July 20, this 'BOGO' Galaxy S8 deal is the latest and currently most tempting promotion if you're buying a new phone alongside a friend or family member. Amazingly, you won't have to pay full price for the Galaxy S8 anymore.

Really, all of this would cost you $1,449 in April, and back then there wasn't even an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 as an option. All major US carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are respected here.

Expires Thursday: Galaxy S8 deal of the week

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus price drop is similar until Thursday, with the obvious caveat that it'll cost you $100 more this the phone with a massive 6.2-inch screen.

Here's how you get the deal

There are some easy strings attached, of course. You need to trade-in a working phone with normal wear and tear, and it's needs to be a recent Samsung or iPhone.

This means an older Samsung like the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6 Edge, S6 or Note 5. Apple users can switch to the Android side, too, if they turn in an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus.

This Samsung Galaxy S8 trade-in deal is an exception to the rule. Usually you'll get more money selling a phone yourself and doing a little leg work. But most people don't end up doing it in the end and the savings here are equal to or greater than the S8 or S8 Plus you'll buy in the end.

Only looking to buy one? Amazon has Galaxy S8 for around $660 and $672 for the Galaxy S8