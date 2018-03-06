Samsung Carnival on Amazon: Up to Rs 8,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance

Samsung has announced the Samsung Carnival sale on Amazon India, providing an option to buyers to avail of attractive discounts, cashbacks and No Cost EMI option on their next Samsung smartphone.

During the offer period, buyers can get as much as Rs 8,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on the purchase of a Samsung smartphone. Some of the phones can also be bought using the No Cost EMI option on credit cards of leading banks.

We have compiled a list of the best offers in the Samsung Carnival on Amazon India below.

Samsung Carnival on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 67,900. Under the Samsung Carnival sale, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on the device, bringing down its price to Rs 59,900.

Samsung Galaxy A8+

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ is available for Rs 32,990, after a discount of Rs 8,910. Additionally, users will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the device, bringing down its effective price to Rs 28,990.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB

Apart from flagship devices, the Samsung Carnival also includes the mid-range Galaxy On7 Prime. The device is currently available for Rs 14,990 and comes with a cashback of Rs 2,000. After considering the cashback, the device is effectively available for Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB

The 32GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is available for Rs 12,990. It comes with a cashback of Rs 2,000, bringing down the effective price to Rs 10,990.