Saatva mattress prices go up tomorrow, so today's the day to buy

If you're shopping for a new bed and you're set on a Saatva mattress, you'd better move fast if you want to be sure of the lowest prices at one of the best mattress brands around. Saatva is putting prices up tomorrow on many of its models, but to soften the blow it's currently running a pretty solid discount, so we'd recommend buying today.

Unlike the last time Saatva raised its prices, in December 2022, this time not absolutely everything is affected. As far as we can tell, the Saatva Latex Hybrid will be staying at the the same price, while both the Zenhaven and Saatva HD are getting price increases in all size. As for the rest of the range it's all a bit of a mish-mash, with many sizes seeing their prices go up by anything from $40 to $250.

It's not all bad news, though, especially if you're after the bed at the top of our best mattress roundup, the Saatva Classic, in a queen size; that's staying at the same price, which isn't hugely surprising as it's Saatva's most popular mattress by far. Meanwhile the twin size goes up by $100, and that's actually good news too, because it takes the price over $1,000, the point at which most Saatva mattress sale discounts kick in. So while the MSRP is up, in real terms you'll generally end up paying less.

Whichever Saatva bed you're after, though, today would be a great day to order, because there are some excellent discounts to be had: between $200 and $500 off when you spend over $1,000.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $995 at Saatva

Our top-rated model - The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress that's suitable for all sleeping positions, sleeps cool and is supportive enough for those with back pain too. Choose from three firmness options (soft, luxury firm and firm) and two heights, and delivers outstanding comfort and support, without trapping heat. As with all of Saatva's beds, you'll get 365 nights to try it out. The price of a queen size won't be increasing, but today you can get it with $300, bringing the price down to $1,695.

Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,195 now from $995 at Saatva

The Loom & Leaf is Saatva's luxurious memory foam mattress, designed to contour to your body shape to relieve pressure on joints. In our Loom & Leaf review we found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, and praised its ability to absorb motion from restless partners. As with the classic, the queen size is escaping a price increase, but today you can get it with $300 off at a price of $2,095.

Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: from $925 at Saatva

For the best of both worlds, this Saatva option includes a soothing layer of memory foam and springs for added bounce and breathability; find out more in our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review. As with all of Saatva's beds, there's a full year's trial you can use to make sure you love it, and free white glove delivery to a room of your choice. Buy one today in a queen size and a $300 discount means it will be just $1,495.

Saatva Latex Hybrid: was $1,295 now from $1,095 at Saatva

Latex offers similar body-contouring effects that you'll find with memory foam, but tends to perform better when it comes to temperature regulation. This model is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials, and includes a spring layer for bounce. The Latex Hybrid isn't getting any price increases at all, but today you can pick up a queen size for $1,895, with $300.

Saatva HD mattress: was $1,795 now from $1,495 at Saatva

The Saatva HD is specifically designed to support bigger and heavier bodies, with a design that combines natural latex and memory foam, along with a coil layer. The firm sleep surface comes with extra support around lumbar to ensure your spine stays properly aligned as you snooze, and Saatva promises no sagging edges, too. There are price increases coming across all sizes, so we'd advise buying today; right now you can get $350 off a queen size, which means you'll pay $2,845.

Whichever Saatva mattress you go for, you're almost certainly going to be on to a winner. You'll find its mattresses in many of our buying guide, including our best hybrid mattress, best memory foam mattress and best mattress for back pain roundups, and the all-round Saatva experience when you buy is hard to beat.

Saatva's mattresses all come with free white glove delivery, so they'll be taken to a room of your choice and set up for you to sleep on, rather than being dumped on your doorstep. Saatva can also take away your old mattress and dispose of it for free (you'll need to request this in advance, though), and it gives you a 365-night home trial to get to know your new mattress and return it if it's not right for you (although you'll have to pay a $99 returns fee if you do decide to send it back). Saatva's mattresses come with a lifetime warranty, too.