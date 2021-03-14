Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro launch in the UAE

The Redmi Note 10 series made its global debut in India last week with three new phones- the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. In the UAE, Xiaomi is launching two models which are the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10.

Confusingly, what was launched as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India is sold as Redmi Note 10 Pro in the UAE. The regular Note 10 has the same specs as other regions.

Succeeding the Redmi Note 9 Pro family from last March, the Redmi Note 10 family brings significant upgrades across the board with AMOLED displays, faster charging, better ergonomics, Android 11 and new Snapdragon chipsets.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is aiming to be the best choice for consumers looking to spend AED 1,000. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ certification and a small 2.96mm punch-hole notch for the selfie camera.

It is also the cheapest phone to offer a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2), along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP 2x telephoto macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. Shooting modes include Night mode 2.0, vlog mode, Sky replacement, photo and video clones, manual controls, portrait mode and more.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the inside, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable). There’s a large 5,020mAh battery inside while being reasonable in size at 8.1mm thickness and 192g in weight. 33W fast charging is also supported, claimed to go from 0 to 59% in 30 minutes.

Other features include IP52 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for gestures and more.

Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at AED 949 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and goes up to AED 999 for the 6GB+128GB model or AED 1,099 for the 8GB+128GB model. Colour options include Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on March 15 across retailers such as Jacky's, Sharaf DG and Lulu as well as online on Amazon and Noon.

Redmi Note 10

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the lower end of the series is the Redmi Note 10 that continues to offer an AMOLED display, but drops down to a 60Hz refresh rate. This time, it’s a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100% of DCI-P3 coverage and Gorilla Glass 3.

There’s a quad-camera setup with a 48MP (Sony IMX 582) primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera and a depth sensor. The 13MP selfie camera is housed within a 3.54mm punch-hole.

Internally, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, which is an octa-core chipset with a max frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. It gets even lighter at 178 grams and 8.3mm thickness.

It starts at AED 699 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, AED 799 for 4GB+128GB and AED 899 for 6GB + 128GB. Colour options include Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White. It will also be available starting March 15 on Amazon, Noon and other retailers.

Redmi Note 10 series specs

Note 10 Pro Note 10 Display 6.67” Super AMOLED 6.43” Super AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 60Hz RAM 6/8GB 8GB LPDDR4X 4/6GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Rear camera 108+8+5+2MP 48+8+2+2MP Front camera 16MP 13MP Battery 5,020mAh, 33W 5,000mAh, 33W Thickness 8.1mm 8.3mm Weight 192 grams 178.8 grams Starting price AED 949 AED 699

Redmi Note 10 series price and availability in the UAE

Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 4+64GB - AED 699 4+128GB - AED 799 6+64GB AED 949 - 6+128GB AED 999 AED 899 8+128GB AED 1099 -

