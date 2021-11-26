Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop gets a ridiculous $1,500 discount with this Black Friday deal

Razer’s gaming laptops usually command a high premium when compared to the competition, but this Black Friday deal from Amazon takes the eye-watering asking price the Razer Blade 15 usually sells for down a peg or two. Or three. Heck, it might be the biggest discount we’ve seen all through the Black Friday sales period.
Usually on sale for $3,299.99, it’s down now to just $1,799.99. That’s a gigantic $1,500 saving over the usual RRP price.
So what does that outlay get you? While it’s a slightly-older 2020 model, it’s still impressively spec’d out. You’re getting a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display, backed by an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get Razer’s customarily-slick build quality, with a refined design that is relatively tasteful by Razer’s usual RGB-infused standards.
Not in the US? Scroll down for gaming laptop deals near you!
Razer 15, 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 10875H, Nvidia RTX 2080, 4K OLED, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD:
$3,299.99
A portable powerhouse with a gorgeous screen, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is that rarest of things – a gaming laptop on sale at an affordable price with a highly sought after RTX 3000 series GPU built in.
You'll have to be quick though – this is one of Amazon’s Daily Deals meaning that at the time of writing, you’ve just 17 hours (and counting) to pull the trigger on this offer before it reverts back to its pre-sale price.
If you miss out though, don’t panic – scroll down for more gaming laptop deals near you.
