Quick - Sony WH-1000XM4 deals just dropped to new price lows, but not for long

Newegg has just dropped a set of Sony WH-1000XM4 deals that beat every other price record we've ever seen. Both the black and silver models are now available for just $247.99 (was $349.99), but you'll need to head over there fast as this offer will end today.

We had previously been celebrating Sony WH-1000XM4 deals dropping the price down to $278, a record low that had proven stubborn over sales periods since last year's Amazon Prime Day deals. That $278 sales price was the lowest we had ever seen these excellent headphones drop to, but with an extra $30 off Newegg's latest offer has smashed through that record.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are top of our list of the best headphones of 2021, and with good reason. From fantastic audio quality to industry leading noise cancellation, and not forgetting the intuitive adaptive sound control features, these cups are miles ahead of their competition.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $247.99 at Newegg

You can save just over $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at Newegg right now. That's a brand new price record on our top rated cups of 2021. You'll find both the black and silver models available at this price. However, you'll have to move fast here, as this offer will end today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (silver): $349.99 $276.97 at Walmart

If you do happen to miss out on this offer, you'll still find a $276.97 price tag on the silver model at Walmart. That still beats our previous record low of $278, so if you are too slow for Newegg's deal you're still getting a great price here - especially considering other retailers have now moved back up to MSRP.

Not only is this an excellent price, but these Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are now only $33 more expensive than the older Sony WH-1000XM3s ($214.96 at Amazon). While the design remains the same, the additional power in adaptive sound (your noise cancellation levels can change to suit your daily routine, dimming when ordering a coffee, for example), and boosted sound quality is well worth the extra cash here.

Keep an eye out for more discounts in the upcoming Memorial Day sales, or if you're looking to scope out the competition a little more, check out the cheapest noise cancelling headphone deals available now. We're also rounding up all the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 deals if you do opt for the older, slightly cheaper, model.