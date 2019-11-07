Quick – Black Friday headphone deals have landed at Best Buy

We may be weeks away from the official Black Friday date (November 29, in case you didn't know already), but the headphone deals are already flying in from Best Buy.

Spanning some of the best true wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, noise-canceling headphones, and wireless earbuds, these Black Friday deals have come in extra early this year, which means you can snap up a bargain before everyone else.

These aren't bargain basement headphones deals either; you can grab a hefty $70 discount on the best headphones we've reviewed this year, the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones.

Looking for something a bit more bass-heavy? You can save $150 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, bringing the price down to under $200.

You'll find that some of these deals are being matched by the likes of Amazon and Walmart, so be sure to check out our dedicated deals pages regularly. Meanwhile, you can check out some of the Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen so far below.

Today's best Black Friday headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $164.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $164.99 – that's a $35 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector. Plus, they come with a free three-month Apple Music subscription – although bear in mind that this price could drop lower since the release of the Apple AirPods Pro.

