Quick – Black Friday headphone deals have landed at Best Buy

We may be weeks away from the official Black Friday date (November 29, in case you didn't know already), but the headphone deals are already flying in from Best Buy.
Spanning some of the best true wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, noise-canceling headphones, and wireless earbuds, these Black Friday deals have come in extra early this year, which means you can snap up a bargain before everyone else.
These aren't bargain basement headphones deals either; you can grab a hefty $70 discount on the best headphones we've reviewed this year, the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones.
Looking for something a bit more bass-heavy? You can save $150 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, bringing the price down to under $200.
You'll find that some of these deals are being matched by the likes of Amazon and Walmart, so be sure to check out our dedicated deals pages regularly. Meanwhile, you can check out some of the Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen so far below.
Today's best Black Friday headphone deals
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$350 £279.99 at Best Buy
Sony's WH-1000XM3s are the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market right now, and this $70 discount means that buying a pair doesn't have to break the bank. Prefer the speedy delivery of Amazon? They're just one cent more expensive at the online retailer.View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case
$199 $164.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $164.99 – that's a $35 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector. Plus, they come with a free three-month Apple Music subscription – although bear in mind that this price could drop lower since the release of the Apple AirPods Pro.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case
$159 $144.99 at Best Buy
Not bothered by wireless charging? Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144.99 at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
You can get them for 99 cents cheaper at Walmart, but this Best Buy deal includes a three-month subscription to Apple Music.
View Deal
JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds
$49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Looking for some ultra-cheap true wireless earbuds? These JLab buds don't have the best sound quality, but at $30, they'd make a great back-up pair for working out.View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds $
169 $109.99 at Best Buy
These true wireless earphones are as smart as they sound, with built-in access to the Alexa voice assistant, for wire-free AI help while you're out on your run. View Deal
Sony WH-CH700N headphones $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
These noise-canceling headphones aren't as refined as the WH-1000XM3 above, but reviews have been excellent from both the critics and consumers. $90 is mighty tempting compared to the pricier models from Sony and Bose too – although, you can get these for $2 cheaper at Amazon currently.
View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds
$199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for some half-decent sound from wireless earbuds, these will go beyond that and offer great-sounding music into your head. The fit is a bit open and they can protrude somewhat – but for this price, it's rather incredible (if you're OK with the nature of what you're getting). Bear in mind, the same deal is on offer at Amazon, but for a limited time. View Deal