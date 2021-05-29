This weekend's Memorial Day sales are offering some excellent PS5 deals

Memorial Day sales are offering some excellent PS5 deals this weekend, with big savings on the both recent and launch titles - some of which haven't seen significant savings since release. While Memorial Day deals aren't too well known for gaming discounts, these PS5 sales are certainly offering some impressive price cuts.

Chief among these PS5 deals sit three offers. Demon's Souls has taken its first major discount down to $59.99 (was $69.99), Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for a record low $39.88 (was $49.99), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure is finally seeing a price drop, now sitting at $49.99 (was $59.99).

That's not all, though, these Memorial Day PS5 deals are also returning some fan favorites down to within a few dollars of their lowest prices ever. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for example, is back down to $29.99 (was $59.99) - a price we haven't seen in a while, considering this title was being heavily discounted at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, you'll also find a brand new saving on Hitman 3 - now available for just $39.99 (was $59.99), that's an extra $10 off its previous record low.

You'll find our top picks from this weekend's Memorial Day PS5 deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap PS5 game sales available further down the page as well. We're also rounding up all the latest Memorial Day sales with a full guide to the event as well.

Today's best Memorial Day PS5 deals

Marvel's Avengers: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers is the cheapest PS5 deal in our roundup of top picks, but the game hasn't had an easy time of it so far. With $15 off, this $24.99 is the lowest price we've seen yet, though it has been around for a little while.

View Deal

Judgment: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sales are offering a $10 discount on Judgment right now. That leaves us with a record low $29.99 price tag, and it's the first major discount we've seen on this particular title.

View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

There's a $30 discount on Immortals Fenyx Rising at Amazon this weekend. That's a drop back down to within $4 of the record low price, though we haven't seen this title doing for $25 in a long time.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has finally dropped back down to its $29.99 sales price in this weekend's Memorial Day sales, after a few weeks of $40 - $50 prices. That's just $2 off its lowest price ever, and an excellent offer for AC fans.

View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.83 at Walmart

Walmart has Watch Dogs Legion down to $29.23 right now, which is only $4 away from a record low price that only briefly appeared earlier in the year. This is an excellent offer on a next-gen launch title that's been suspiciously shy of discounts over the last few weeks.

View Deal

Hitman 3: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Hitman 3 is now available for just $39.99 - $20 off the MSRP we've been seeing over the last few months. That's an excellent offer considering this title has only seen discounts reaching down to $49.99 in the past.

View Deal

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $49.99 $39.88 at Walmart

Spider-Man: Miles Morales hasn't taken part in many PS5 deals since its release alongside the console last year. However, Walmart has just cut the price of the exclusive for the first time. You'll find a $10 saving here, bringing that final price down to $39.88.

View Deal

Outriders: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Outriders might have had a rough launch, but this discount in Amazon's latest PS5 deals represents the lowest price we've ever seen on the co-op shooter.

View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been fairly resistant to discounts since launch, with this weekend's Memorial Day PS5 deals offering up the first major discount on the platforming adventure so far. We wouldn't wait too long to scoop this one up then.

View Deal

Demon's Souls: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A discount on Demon's Souls is a big deal, especially considering this launch title hasn't seen a penny drop from that MSRP since release. That means you're getting an excellent price on the PS5 exclusive here.

View Deal

More PS5 deals

More Memorial Day sales

You'll find plenty more PS5 deals available right now as well, and we're rounding up all the latest DualSense controller prices and Pulse 3D headset sales right here.