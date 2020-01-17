There's still time to pick up Powerbeats Pro for Black Friday level prices this weekend

These Powerbeats Pro deals are back in stock and ready for the weekend, offering fantastic savings on cheaper AirPods alternatives. Whether you're looking for a more fitness-inspired pair of Apple earbuds, or you're just a fan of that extra Beats headphone flair, you're sure to enjoy this $199 Powerbeats Pro deal this week.

The Powerbeats Pro are the latest earbuds to come from Beats, the Apple-fused audio brand pioneered by Dr Dre himself. That makes these earbuds the most direct competitor to the AirPods out there on the market right now, and offer fantastic dynamic sound quality with an ear hook design that won't get in the way of a good workout. Add to that the latest H1 chip for extra wireless stability and range, and auto-play (your headphones start playing music as soon as they recognize that they've been placed in your ears) and you've got a supremely smart pair of earbuds for a great price.

When we tested the Powerbeats Pro, we were amazed at what we termed "a big step up for the Apple-owned headphone brand", calling them "Apple's most premium workout buds" in November 2019.

These Powerbeats Pro deals aren't brand new price cuts, but the price does seem to be particularly unstable right now, meaning we don't know when that increase will happen again. Grab yours today to save $50 over the everyday MSRP.

Not in the US? Find the best Powerbeats Pro deals near you by scrolling down.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro | $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

Start 2020 right with these Powerbeats Pro earbuds - perfect for fitness and AirPods' biggest competitor now reduced back down to under $200. This sale price has been flitting around according to stock levels over the past few weeks, so if this does go out of stock, Best Buy is offering the same price. You'll also find the black color version at Best Buy as well.

We're tracking all the best wireless headphone deals to bring you the lowest prices around right here on TechRadar. That means you can find cheap Beats headphones and the best AirPods deals right here.