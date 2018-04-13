Play Echo Arena with your Oculus Rift this weekend and you could win big

Oculus seems to really want gamers to check out Echo Arena on the Oculus Rift, and as a bit of encouragement, it's running a "Rift Gold Rush" event this weekend. The event will give players a chance to win a number of prizes totaling $28,000.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 14, from 1-2pm PT / 4-5pm ET, and players who join public matches of Echo Arena during that time will be entered to win prizes.

The prize pool includes new PCs, Oculus Store credits, and an Oculus Golden Account with access to 100 top titles.

Winning prizes is great, but what makes this event all the better is that Echo Arena is not only a free VR game, but it's also one of the best Oculus Rift games out there. Oculus owners shouldn't need encouragement to pick up and play Echo Arena, but Oculus is encouraging it anyway.

This isn't the first Rift Gold Rush event, as Oculus began them as part of its second anniversary. The RTS game Brass Tactics was highlighted for an earlier Gold Rush event. The new racing game Sprint Vector, another of our top virtual reality game picks, was the game for the second Rift Gold Rush.

This time Oculus will draw attention to Echo Arena, perhaps with the hope of building a bigger player base, putting it on the radar like other ultra-popular sport-like video games, such as Rocket League.

For more details, check out the Oculus blog.