WIN! Canon EOS 700D and EF-S 18-55mm lens

To celebrate the launch of The Photography Show, the UK's biggest event for enthusiast photographers, we have a fantastic Canon EOS 700D camera with EF-S 18-55mm lens to give away to one lucky reader.

This superb camera comes equipped with an 18MP sensor and Full HD video recording, so you can create high-quality low-noise images that are packed with detail.

The Photography Show takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from 1-4 March and is brimming with loads of activities for photography lovers. There are over 150 exhibitors and incredible show-only deals on cameras, lenses and other accessories. There are also a number of famous photographers ready and waiting to speak to the crowds at the show's Super Stage.

TechRadar has a discount code to reduce the ticket price for all this to just £10 (saving £5 on the door) – FUTTECH142014 – click here to book.

To be in with a chance of winning the Canon EOS 700D and lens, click here.

This competition is now closed. The winners is Geoff Kemp.