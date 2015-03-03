Discover the world of mobileography at The Photography Show

It's not an either-or debate. You can take great pictures with a DSLR and you can take great pictures with a smartphone, and an increasing number of people are doing both. Our mission is to bridge that cultural gap and show the true potential of mobile photography – or 'mobileography'.
We've got a full program of talks running from 11:00am to 4:30pm. Each one lasts half an hour and it's all perfectly informal. There's no need to book – just stop by the stand, have a listen and ask any questions you want to ask.
- TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief Patrick Goss will be revealing what's coming next in the world of mobile photography – but why your D-SLR will always be number one.
- Mobile Photographer Jess MacDonald (@Miss_Jess) will show how to get the most out of your mobile phone and take pictures you can be proud of.
- Oliver Lang (@oggsie), Mobile Photography Consultant & Curator, will show how to enjoy and change your approach to mobile photography.
- Ali Jennings will explain how action cams work, what they can do, and how they are changing the way we record our adventures!
- Photographer James Madelin will give you five fast and easy tips for improving your smartphone photos to make them pop.
- And Joanne Carter, Founder of TheAppWhisperer, will explore mobile photography communities, different types of mobile photography and those essential mobile photography accessories.
Take a look at the TechRadar Mobileography timetable. Most of the talks are repeated, so you'll get more than once chance to see the ones you want. Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis, though, so make sure you arrive in good time.
All you need is a ticket to the Show – and if you haven't booked yet, visit The Photography Show Tickets page to order yours now! Make sure you quote this exclusive TechRadar discount code:
TECHRDTPS15 (expires on 17 March)
This gets you a reduction in the cost of adult tickets from £13.95 to £10.95