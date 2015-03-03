Discover the world of mobileography at The Photography Show

It's not an either-or debate. You can take great pictures with a DSLR and you can take great pictures with a smartphone, and an increasing number of people are doing both. Our mission is to bridge that cultural gap and show the true potential of mobile photography – or 'mobileography'.

We've got a full program of talks running from 11:00am to 4:30pm. Each one lasts half an hour and it's all perfectly informal. There's no need to book – just stop by the stand, have a listen and ask any questions you want to ask.

TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief Patrick Goss will be revealing what's coming next in the world of mobile photography – but why your D-SLR will always be number one.

Mobile Photographer Jess MacDonald (@Miss_Jess) will show how to get the most out of your mobile phone and take pictures you can be proud of.

Oliver Lang (@oggsie), Mobile Photography Consultant & Curator, will show how to enjoy and change your approach to mobile photography.

Ali Jennings will explain how action cams work, what they can do, and how they are changing the way we record our adventures!

Photographer James Madelin will give you five fast and easy tips for improving your smartphone photos to make them pop.

And Joanne Carter, Founder of TheAppWhisperer, will explore mobile photography communities, different types of mobile photography and those essential mobile photography accessories.

Take a look at the TechRadar Mobileography timetable. Most of the talks are repeated, so you'll get more than once chance to see the ones you want. Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis, though, so make sure you arrive in good time.

All you need is a ticket to the Show – and if you haven't booked yet, visit The Photography Show Tickets page to order yours now! Make sure you quote this exclusive TechRadar discount code:

TECHRDTPS15 (expires on 17 March)

This gets you a reduction in the cost of adult tickets from £13.95 to £10.95