WIN! The Aquaris E4.5 Ubuntu Edition

The Aquaris E4.5 Ubuntu Edition's slim design and 4.5 inch screen are perfect to experience Ubuntu's edge interactions and Scopes.

Scopes are a reinvention of the mobile UI, presenting a new way to rapidly and visually access the most important digital life services - music, social, web, local services, photos etc - directly on the home screen.

The richness and unfragmented experience delivered by Ubuntu Scopes are a world away from burying content and services inside multiple apps in an icon grid - reversing the industry's hackneyed status quo.

