Will the next Droid be a high-powered 6-inch Verizon exclusive?

Motorola's Droid family is due for another entry on the heels of the impressive Droid Turbo, and it seems it could soon come in the form of a 6-inch powerhouse arriving on Verizon.

That's the next Droid phone, with a 6-inch 1080p display and a lovely Snapdragon 810 processor, according to Droid Forums' "insider sources."

This new Droid will reportedly "use the same physical structure" as the Motorola-built Nexus 6, but with even better specs and Droid branding, and exclusive to Verizon.

In addition to the cutting-edge Snapdragon 810 it will also reportedly sport 4GB of memory and a 4,000mAh battery.

The site says its intel is "pretty solid," and its sources said the new Droid will launch around the middle of 2015, so hopefully we'll see it unveiled soon - like maybe at CES 2015?