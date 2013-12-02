Website errors put a snag in Motorola's off-contract Moto X Cyber Monday sale

The Moto X will likely go on sale at some point, hopefully today

Update 6:37 p.m. PST: The saga continues: at 6:37 p.m. PST Motorola tweeted again to say that the Moto X deal will go live at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and then again at 12 a.m. next Monday.

"Sorry we left you hanging today," the company wrote in a second tweet. "We want to make it up to you with 2 days of price promos on Wed and Mon. We've added more devices too."

In one further tweet Motorola clarified that the dev version that did become available on Cyber Monday is still sold out, and the Moto X handsets scheduled to be sold on Wednesday and Monday will be through Moto Maker only.

Update 5:47 p.m. PST: A new Motorola tweet at 5:47 p.m. PST promised that "If we're not live by 9:30 PM ET tonight, we'll offer the price promo @ Noon ET on Wed and again on Mon 12/9, doubling the devices available."

Update 4:05 p.m. PST: Sit tight everyone, there's still no Moto X just yet.

Motorola tweeted at 4:05 p.m. PST, "We're so sorry Moto Maker services are still down - when the deal goes live, we'll be sure to have extra product available until it sells out."

Original story follows …

Motorola was supposed to offer its latest flagship the Moto X today for just $349 off-contract in celebration of the online shopping extravaganza known as Cyber Monday, but its plans hit a snag thanks to website errors.

The discount was meant to begin this morning, but Motorola's Moto Maker site began suffering from down time shortly before the sale price was supposed to go live.

The company was forced to stop accepting orders, and now well into the afternoon there's no indication of when the promotion will resume.

Motorola has posted a steady stream of Twitter updates since this morning, though.

Waiting for the deal to come

"Our website is down due to traffic & we're working quickly to restore it," Motorola Mobility's official Twitter account tweeted about an hour after the sale was supposed to have begun.

"Watch here for updates & for when our Cyber Monday deal starts," it continued.

In another update, the company revealed that it was "currently restoring online services. Some may have site-access, but Cyber Monday deal prices won't begin until all systems are a go."

After a series of unrelated messages, Motorola said several hours later that it was "still working on Moto Maker," but that the Moto X developer edition at least was available in Verizon and GSM versions at a discounted $399.

Those editions aren't customizable, but they are available for purchase, unlike the Moto X that shoppers were hoping to grab today.

However, Motorola revealed shortly after that that the Verizon version has sold out, leaving only the GSM Moto X.

"More to come on our Moto Maker deal!" the company tweeted. That was about two hours ago, and there hasn't been an update since.

We've asked Motorola to provide us with any additional details, and we'll update here when more information becomes available.

Via The Verge