Verizon teases new Droid (Turbo?) for late October announcement

If Verizon has something to announced other than the Droid Turbo, then it's done a much better job of hiding it.

Otherwise, the Droid Turbo is apparently being announced in just a couple of weeks.

The US carrier has refreshed its Droid hub page with a countdown to October 28, when it says "all will be revealed."

Visitors can sign up for an email alert for when the new Droid phone is announced.

Taking the wind out

Alternatively you could just look at the staggering number of leaks that have illuminated the upcoming Droid Turbo.

Best of all is the phone's full manual leaking online on October 8.

The Droid Turbo is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 805 chip, 3GB of memory, a 5.2-inch QHD screen, and a 21-megapixel rear camera, and come with Motorola's ultra-fast Turbo Charger.

Via Phone Scoop