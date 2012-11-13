Trending
Verizon said to offer free Windows Phone 8 handset before year's end

Samsung ATIV Odyssey
Verizon wants to give customers a holly, jolly holiday season by giving everyone a free Windows Phone 8 handset.

OK, the offer isn't that flippant, but according to Tami Erwin, Verizon's chief marketing officer, the carrier plans to fill the "free on contract" price point with a WP8 device by the end of the year.

Big Red already has the Windows Phone 8X by HTC and Lumia 822 by Nokia coming down shortly, but it looks like a new phone may soon join the family.

"[T]here will be a $99 and a $199 [option] and ultimately before the end of the year we will have a device that comes in at the free [price] point," Erwin told The Verge.

The only other Windows Phone 8 either Microsoft or Verizon has spent any breath on is the Samsung ATIV Odyssey.

Details for the Odyssey are scarce: all that's really locked down is its manufacturer, OS, carrier potential release date month of December.

Some leaked specs possibly point to a 4.8-inch display, 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Plus dual-core processor, an 8MP rear camera, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

A Verizon spokesperson told TechRadar that the company does not comment on rumors, so we'll just have to wait and see if these reports come to fruition.

