The apps to help you burn off those Christmas calories

We all know that Christmas is a time for stuffing your face without too much thought for the consequences. Then several days later you find yourself surrounded by chocolate wrappers and empty bottles wondering how on earth you're going to get back into shape.

But fear not, we're on hand to help you start burning off the calories as you enter 2016. These fitness and health apps will aid you in working off the Christmas pounds.

LifeSum

The hardest thing about dieting is working out what you should actually eat and in what proportions. This is where LifeSum comes in handy. It lets you manage your water and food intake, gives you feedback on what foods to go for, advises you on what to avoid and offers reminders and motivation right throughout the day.

You can also work out what type of diet suits your eating habits and health needs. These include the 5:2 diet, the high protein diet, the low carb, high fat diet (LCHF) and the isocaloric diet. In other words, just about any diet you could think of.

Available: Android and iOS, free

Racefully

One of the best ways to lose weight and get in shape is by going for a run, be it just around the block or for a 5K. However it's never the same without a friend or two to keep you company. On your own, you can feel alone and demotivated.

We can't all be in the same place at the same time, but the Racefully app gives you the ability to connect with runners from all across the globe who want to run and compete with each other in real-time.

Additionally, the app ensures fair competition with others based on differences in route, gradient and weather.

Available: iOS and Android, launching in Jan 2016

Farmdrop

In order to live healthy, you need a balanced diet. Easier said than done. Just opting for the odd over-priced salad isn't as effective as you might have convinced yourself. Meanwhile you're surrounded by plenty of unhealthy temptations.

Farmdrop, an online marketplace offering up fresh food and groceries directly from local farmers and producers, aims to make choosing the right foods a little easier.

Using the app, you're able to browse seasonal recipes, search for products using a wide range of food categories, select top picks and get inspired by the produce and ingredients of over 70 independent British producers. Once you've found something, you can place an order and get it delivery straight to your home.

Available (only in the UK): iOS, free

Bounts

Dieting takes a lot of motivation, energy and time. Bounts wants you to think positive and coaxes you to continue on your healthy lifestyle journey with special credits that you can exchange for rewards such as vouchers and gift cards.

You just have to show you're actually exercising, which the app will know by tracking when you enter fitness venues like gyms, while also following activity on apps like Fitbit and RunKeeper. It also records data from connected gym equipment from the likes of Life Fitness and Technogym, via GPS and bluetooth.

Available: Android and iOS, free

Fitnet

Unable to hire a physical personal trainer to help you get rid of that beer belly? No problem - Fitnet can help. The app lets you work out to videos from personal trainers while it uses your device's front-facing camera to analyse your performance.

It then provides you with real-time feedback. Other features include up-to-a-minute calorie tracking, 5/7 minute workouts to suit busy schedules, the ability to set goals and compatibility with Apple TV and Chromecast.

Available: Android and iOS, free

Sworkit

As well as being costly, personal trainers can also be timely. So why not digitalise the experience with Sworkit? Costing completely nothing, it provides you with video routines covering areas such as cardio, yoga and pilates that last from five to sixty minutes, meaning there's a lot of flexibility if you're busy.