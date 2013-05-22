Samsung Galaxy S4 lands June 7 on Cricket Wireless

While rival no-contract carriers are only now landing deals for Samsung's previous flagship Android smartphone, Cricket Wireless will start offering the latest and greatest Galaxy next month.

Cricket Communications announced Wednesday that the Samsung Galaxy S4 will be available from the company's regional wireless provider beginning Friday, June 7.

Available at Cricket Wireless retail stores, dealers, or online at mycricket.com, the Galaxy S4 will sell for $599.99. And, qualified customers will be able to purchase one for only $54.99 down with monthly payments.

The deal gives Cricket an edge over Sprint-owned prepaid providers Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA, who announced plans yesterday to offer the previous-generation Galaxy S3 in June.

All-inclusive plans

The Samsung Galaxy S4 complements Cricket's $50 per month Android Muve Music Plan, which features unlimited voice, messaging and data with the first 1GB at full 3G speeds.

For only $10 per month more, Android smartphone customers can add 411 assistance, unlimited international text, data backup and mobile hotspot, with the first 2.5GB of unlimited data at full speed.

Speed freaks will be more interested in Cricket's 4G LTE Android Muve Music Double Data plans, which service 21 million potential customers in Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tucson, five regions of Texas, and Las Vegas.

For Galaxy S4 buyers located in LTE-equipped regions, Cricket also offers 2GB of full-speed data for $50, 5GB for $60 or a whopping 10GB for only $70.