Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0: In pictures

While perusing Samsung's stand today we caught a tasty little treat - well, not so little, as the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 is a pretty big phone/tablet hybrid.

Featuring all the power of the Samsung Galaxy S (ie a 1GHz processor and microSD slot in tandem with some decent internal storage) the Galaxy S Wi-Fi lacks the eye-popping Super AMOLED screen and 3G connection.

It fits in the hands pretty well, and is a little smaller than the Dell Streak too, making it easy to hold in the hand.

It's also thinner and lighter than the Streak, and features portals for downloading movies as well.

Take a gander and see what you think - is it worth forking out a few notes for a dedicated media player when the Galaxy S2 is just around the corner?