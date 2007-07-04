Fujitsu Siemens launching 3G notebook range

Fujitsu Siemens today launched a new professional notebook range, dubbed Esprimo. Three new business notebooks in the series will be launched. The models are all lightweight, offer good battery life and come with integrated 3G/UMTS connectivity, Intel Core 2 Duo processors and Intel 965GM chipsets.

The entry-level Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo Mobile U9200 has a 12.1-inch screen, and weighs just 1.8kg, making it a good notebook for when you're on the move. Its integrated UMTS means you can stay connected at all times. There's also Bluetooth, a built-in modem, LAN, WLAN and a webcam.

The middle option, the Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo Mobile M9400 , is slightly larger with a 14.1-inch display. There's also the top-end Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo Mobile D9500 , which is more of a desktop replacement computer. It features a 15.4-inch display and weighs in at 2.5kg. Specs for both models are the same as the U9200.

All three models are energy efficient, offering battery life of up to six hours.

The new Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo Mobile series will be available from mid-August, starting at 1,099 euros (£740).