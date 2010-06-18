iPhone 4 tariff: £25 a month from Vodafone

Vodafone has announced its own tariffs for the iPhone 4, offering more packages for those desperate to get their hands on Apple's new device.

On an 24-month deal, the packages range from £25 to £60 per month, with between 75 and 3000 minutes offered and 1GB of data.

However, the iPhone 4 is a little pricey - the iPhone 4 16GB costs from free to £219, and the iPhone 4 32GB costs from £59 to £309.

On the 18 month deals, you can pay anywhere from £30 to £65 a month for the privilege of owning an iPhone 4.

Pricey iPhones

The price of the handsets on this term range from free to £219 for the iPhone 4 16GB, and from £59 to £309 for the iPhone 4 32GB - the same as the 24 month deal, but with a more expensive monthly cost.

All the options come with 1GB of data, and an additional 1GB of Wi-Fi per month too, and selected packages (over £40 a month) give you 5MB of roaming data each day for holiday fun.

Vodafone also says customers wishing to use their iPhone as a modem can do so for £5 for 500MB, £10 for 1.5GB or £15 for 3GB.

The iPhone 4 has been given the same UK release date as everywhere else from Vodafone: 24 June, so you don't have a lot of time to get saving...