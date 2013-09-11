HTC One Max rumored to get large and in charge at Sprint

Despite continued fiscal troubles at the corporate level, almost everyone seems to agree the HTC One is a fine handset - so could an even bigger model win the hearts and minds of Sprint customers in the U.S.?

That seem to be the case, judging from a Twitter post this week from the @evleaks account, a frequent source of information on the latest handsets and when they might arrive at carriers worldwide.

"HTC One Max is Sprint-bound," the exceptionally brief tweet read, offering no further clues as to when the giant-sized phablet might actually stomp its way into the nation's third-placed wireless carrier.

Previously known under the codename "T6," the HTC One Max began popping up on the radar back in June, first with blueprint designs and later with a number of up close and personal photos of its mammoth 5.9-inch, 1080p HD display.

Go, go, Godzilla

For readers who follow the exploits of super-sized smartphones, the HTC One Max display size matches up nicely against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which the rival manufacturer confirmed earlier this month.

Rumored to be powered by a quad-core, 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, the HTC One Max could also harken back to days of the ill-fated HTC Flyer by including a stylus.

Sadly, one of HTC's most highly-anticipated One Max features may have been overshadowed by Apple's iPhone 5S announcement on Sept. 10: A rumored fingerprint scanner may wind up looking like a "me too" feature by the time the handset finally arrives.

Assuming Sprint gets first dibs on the HTC One Max, Americans who favor Verizon Wireless, AT&T or T-Mobile may have a bit of a wait ahead of them until any carrier exclusivity deal expires.