HTC One Max rumored to get large and in charge at Sprint

Mobile phones  

Tweet claims third place carrier may get first dibs

HTC One Max

Despite continued fiscal troubles at the corporate level, almost everyone seems to agree the HTC One is a fine handset - so could an even bigger model win the hearts and minds of Sprint customers in the U.S.?

That seem to be the case, judging from a Twitter post this week from the @evleaks account, a frequent source of information on the latest handsets and when they might arrive at carriers worldwide.

"HTC One Max is Sprint-bound," the exceptionally brief tweet read, offering no further clues as to when the giant-sized phablet might actually stomp its way into the nation's third-placed wireless carrier.

Previously known under the codename "T6," the HTC One Max began popping up on the radar back in June, first with blueprint designs and later with a number of up close and personal photos of its mammoth 5.9-inch, 1080p HD display.

Go, go, Godzilla

For readers who follow the exploits of super-sized smartphones, the HTC One Max display size matches up nicely against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which the rival manufacturer confirmed earlier this month.

Rumored to be powered by a quad-core, 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, the HTC One Max could also harken back to days of the ill-fated HTC Flyer by including a stylus.

Sadly, one of HTC's most highly-anticipated One Max features may have been overshadowed by Apple's iPhone 5S announcement on Sept. 10: A rumored fingerprint scanner may wind up looking like a "me too" feature by the time the handset finally arrives.

Assuming Sprint gets first dibs on the HTC One Max, Americans who favor Verizon Wireless, AT&T or T-Mobile may have a bit of a wait ahead of them until any carrier exclusivity deal expires.

