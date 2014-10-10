Boost Mobile is getting the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus cheaper than Apple

This shouldn't come as a surprise, since Boost Mobile also carried the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, but the Sprint-owned carrier will begin selling the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on October 17.

The nice surprise in this news is that Boost Mobile is selling the new iPhones at a significant discount compared with Apple's official prices (and other carriers).

In fact, Boost Mobile customers can get the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus contract-free for $100 off Apple's prices.

Not bad

Boost is charging $550, $650, and $750 for the 16, 64, and 128GB iPhone 6, respectively.

Meanwhile the same sizes of the iPhone 6 Plus will cost $650, $750, and $850.

If you've been waiting for an excuse to buy the new iPhone, this might be it.

Via Phone Scoop