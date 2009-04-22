Apple profits up, sells 40000 iPhones a day

Apple today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2009, posting revenues of $8.2 billion (£5.7 billion) and a net quarterly profit of $1.2 billion (£830 million).

This means Apple actually made more money this quarter than it did for same period in 2008 ($1.05 billion, £725 million). International sales accounted for nearly half the quarter's revenue.

"We are extremely pleased to report the best non-holiday quarter revenue and earnings in our history," said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO. "Apple's financial condition remains very robust, with almost $29 billion in cash and marketable securities."

iPhones still Apple's hot ticket

Sales of Apple hardware continues to drive the company's figures, with iPhone sales more than doubling (123 per cent increase) from Q2 2008 to 3.79 million units in this quarter - earning the company over four times as much money.

iPod sales were also up by three per cent to just over 11 million units, although lower retail prices meant that Apple actually earned about nine per cent less money from them.

Mac computer sales declined by three per cent, costing Apple over half a billion dollars in lost sales compared to 2008. The company sold 2.2 million desktops and laptops in the quarter.

A strong performer for Apple was the iTunes store, which saw revenues leap nearly 20 per cent to over $1 billion (£690 million).

Steve Jobs must be slightly annoyed that the company didn't quite make it to one billion downloads from the App Store in time for today's announcement - Apple expects to sells its billionth iPhone and iPod Touch app sometime early tomorrow morning.