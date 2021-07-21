Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals live stream for free: how to watch The Hundred online

The Manchester Originals will put Oval Invincibles' slightly provocative name to the test in the opening double-header of The Hundred, cricket's breakneck new tournament. It's a momentous occasion for the sport, and there's extra pressure on the London side to live up to that lofty name at their legendary home ground. Read on to discover how to watch The Hundred cricket online and get an Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals live stream no matter where in the world you are - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

The women's teams will be led out by Oval's Dane van Niekerk and Manchester's Kate Cross. The Originals have been hotly tipped to go all the way, especially if India captain Harmanpreet Kaur - their star player - picks up where she left off in the recent T20 series against England. Her battle with Marizanne Kapp promises to be thrilling.

England teammates Sam Billings and Jos Buttler lead the men's teams, who look pretty evenly matched on paper. The prospect of facing Saqib Mahmood and Sunil Narine is an intimidating one for any batsman, so Buttler will need to set the tone for the Originals, along with Phil Salt and Colin Munro.

It's an enormously exciting moment, so watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals live stream guide to watch The Hundred cricket online today.

How to watch Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals FREE: live stream The Hundred in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals for FREE on BBC Two, which is showing both the women's clash and the men's clash. The women's game starts at 6.30pm BST on Wednesday, with coverage getting underway at 6pm, and those same timing apply to the men's game, which is being played on Thursday evening. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE The Hundred live stream via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're already a subscriber, you can also tune in on Sky Sports, which is the best option for hardcore cricket fans, as it's showing the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals as well as every single game of The Hundred live. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. And if you're outside the UK right now but still want to watch your domestic coverage, just use a VPN to safely live stream the action from anywhere. Here's how...

How to watch an Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during The Hundred, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic cricket coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals live stream. It's a very affordable workaround and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a cricket live stream from anywhere

Watch The Hundred cricket FREE: live stream Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that you can watch the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals clashes without paying a penny. The less good news is that the women's game starts at 3.30am AEST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, and the men's game starts at 3.30am AEST on Thursday night/Friday morning. Fox Sports is the exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for The Hundred - but the excellent streaming service Kayo Sports is showing every single game for FREE! All you need to do is sign up for Kayo Freebies, which doesn't even require you to input any credit card details. And if you ever fancy subscribing, Kayo Sports offers access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. If you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

Watch The Hundred cricket: live stream Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport is showing the Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals games in New Zealand, but be prepared for some very early starts. The women's game gets underway at 5.30am NZST on Thursday morning, and the men's game starts at 5.30am on Friday. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy, which means you can catch loads of The Hundred cricket action without paying a penny. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Watch The Hundred cricket: live stream Invincibles vs Originals in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Invincibles vs Originals clashes in the US. The women's game starts at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Wednesday, and the men's game starts at the same time on Thursday. Bear in mind, though, that coverage of the men's game begins on Willow Xtra. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - for only $10 for your first month.

How to watch The Hundred cricket: live stream Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals in India