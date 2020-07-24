Nintendo Switch sales offer up big savings on games, controllers, and accessories at Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting a whole weekend of discounts right now, including some fantastic Nintendo Switch sales cutting prices on a range of games, controllers, and accessories. From games like Octopath Traveler, Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and The Outer Worlds to Labo Kits, PowerA controllers, Amiibo and carry cases, you'll find everything you need to refresh your Switch setup for less this weekend.
These offers won't last long, however. Best Buy is ending this sale on Sunday and there are some pretty hot ticket items available for great prices right now. This $50 discount on the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit, for example, sold out incredibly quickly last time it was on sale at Amazon. That means we wouldn't wait too long to jump on a deal you like the look of, as these Nintendo Switch sales won't last forever.
We're rounding up all the latest game deals, cheap accessories, and discounted controllers just below, but if you haven't already picked up your console you might want to check out the latest Nintendo Switch deals and bundles to find out when stock will be available.
Nintendo Switch game sales
Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
If you're getting back into Pokemon Go, you'll find the Let's Go games to be the perfect partner while offering a more rounded Pokemon experience. Plus, you're saving $20 at Best Buy this weekend, and you can grab Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee for the same price.
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
The real life Olympic Games might be on hold, but you can still get in on the action with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Again, Best Buy has knocked $20 off this game as well.
The Outer Worlds |
$59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy
The Outer Worlds made its way onto the Nintendo Switch last month, and you can already save $15 on it thanks to Best Buy's latest game sales.
Dragon Quest Builders 2 |
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
It may be a little older, but Dragon Quest Builders 2 has held an enduring appeal with fans of the series and those looking for a new Minecraft-esque experience. Save $10 this weekend at Best Buy.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still being picked up by new players today, and thanks to the recent Netflix series the PC favorite has seen a new lease of life. That means a Nintendo Switch port, and these latest Nintendo Switch sales can send you home with a copy for $20 less.
Fire Emblem Warriors |
$59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy
You're saving $35 on Fire Emblem Warriors at Best Buy this weekend, a saving of more than 50% and an excellent opportunity to pick up this classic title for less if you haven't already.
Octopath Traveler |
$59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy
Octopath Traveler shot to stardom on release a few years ago, and quickly took up its place on the Nintendo Switch's RPG wall of fame. You can save $15 on this particular title at Best Buy right now.
- Contra Rogue Corps |
$19.99$14.99 at Best Buy
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido |
$49.99$14.99 at Best Buy
- NBA 2K20 |
$29.99$16.99 at Best Buy
- Civilization VI |
$29.99$16.99 at Best Buy
- Lumines Remastered |
$29.99$19.99 at Best Buy
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes |
$39.99$19.99 at Best Buy
- Fortnite Darkfire bundle edition |
$29.99$19.99 at Best Buy
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts |
$39.99$24.99 at Best Buy
- Transistor |
$34.99$24.99 at Best Buy
- Sayonara Wild Hearts |
$34.99$29.99 at Best Buy
- Donut County |
$34.99$29.99 at Best Buy
- Hollow Knight |
$34.99$29.99 at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster |
$39.99$29.99 at Best Buy
- Bioshock: The Collection |
$49.99$34.99 at Best Buy
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD |
$39.99$34.99 at Best Buy
- Borderlands Legendary Collection |
$49.99$34.99 at Best Buy
- Team Sonic Racing |
$39.99$34.99 at Best Buy
- Daemon X Machina |
$59.99$39.99 at Best Buy
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Ranger Edition |
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch controller sales
PowerA Pokemon Pikachu Silhouette controller |
$24.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
Grab a cheap Nintendo Switch controller from PowerA for $10 less at Best Buy right now. These are wired controllers and don't offer the same HD rumble or motion controls of the official releases but if you're looking for more multiplayer options they offer an excellent alternative.
PowerA Super Mario Edition controller |
$24.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
Or take a look at this red Super Mario edition of the wired PowerA controller, also available for $10 less at Best Buy.
Nintendo Switch accessory sales
Nintendo Switch Amiibo | From $6.99 at Best Buy
You'll find plenty of Amiibo included in the Nintendo Switch sales, ranging from this Animal Crossing figure to Pink Yarn Yoshi, King K. Rool, Piranha Plant and Wii Fit Trainer. There's also a Lottie figure available as well as a Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove three-pack.
Insignia Extended Play 500 mAh portable charger for Nintendo Switch Lite |
$39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Keep your play going with the 500 mAh portable charger from Insignia. This charger is compatible with the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite and offers a backup battery for extended on the go sessions.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit |
$69.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
This one's going to go fast, so you'll have to move quickly to secure your Labo Vehicle Kit at this $50 discount. Not only are you getting a massive range of vehicles to build here, but these kits are also compatible with various different mini-games and Mario Kart 8 as well.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con: VR Kit Starter Set |
$39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
The VR Starter set is also on sale at Best Buy right now - with a $20 saving. You're getting the VR headset kit as well as the blaster gun in here, with plenty of mini-games included as well.
Pikachu Edition Commuter case for Nintendo Switch |
$29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
If you want to take your Nintendo Switch and an array of accessories on the go, you'll want to pick up a commuter case. This Pikachu edition is perfect for Pokemon fans, and offers a $10 discount in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch sales.
- Hori Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch |
$9.99$4.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia Compact Travel Stand |
$9.99$4.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia Universal game case |
$9.99$4.99 at Best Buy
- RDS Industries Slim Travel Case |
$11.99$5.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch |
$14.99$7.49 at Best Buy
- Insignia Ergonomic Grip Case |
$14.99$7.49 at Best Buy
- PowerA Pikachu Silhouette Protection Case |
$19.99$9.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia Pro Controller charging stand |
$19.99$9.99 at Best Buy
