New Year's sales 2022: the best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon

Ring in 2022 with New Year's sales from all your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more. You can find fantastic deals on last year's best-selling items such as TVs, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, headphones, mattresses, and more.



To help you find the very best offers, we're rounding up the best New Year's day sales and stand-out deals for you below. Some of today's best bargains include the all-new Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 (was $399.99), this top-rated Ninja blender marked down to $69 (was $87), and this 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $398 (was $498). You'll also find fitness items on sale like this treadmill from Walmart for just $299 (was $559.99), and the Fitbit Sense marked down to $190 (was $299).



See more of the best New Year's sales below, and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top deals in the new year and beyond.

New Year's sales: today's best deals

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 free gifts at Nectar Sleep

Editor's choice - If you want to start the year off with a new mattress, Nectar's memory foam sits at number two in our mattress rankings and is exceptional value for money. It's extremely competitively priced, with a queen down from $1,298 to $799, and you'll get two free cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector worth $399 added to your order. There's also a year-long risk-free trial to decide whether you like it, and a forever warranty.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 Eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Get the Eufy smart scale on sale for $22.99 at Amazon. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scales actually means.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 $599 at Amazon

Save $400 - Amazon is offering a massive $400 discount on this Dewalt Max cordless drill combo kit bringing the price down to $599. You're getting over ten tools, including; drill/driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circ saw, recipe saw, and a charger.

SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: $559.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $260 - Walmart is offering a massive $260 discount on this handy folding treadmill from SuperFit. The 2 in 1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes two sport modes that can be used as a running treadmill and an under-desk walking treadmill.

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price you can find right now, so they're definitely worth considering.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $139.95 Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has knocked $40 off the cost of this air fryer oven, which has a pull-down door and can hold two trays of food at the same time. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer – it dropped as low as $69.95 on Black Friday – it’s still very good value, and we suggest you grab this deal while it’s available.

The best New Year's sales: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's New Year sales, Amazon has this 43-inch set from Toshiba on sale for just $289.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Alexa.

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $298 at Walmart

Save $50 - This 50-inch Onn. was going for $328 last week but Walmart has brought the price back down to $298 which is a super bang-for-the-buck mid-size TV on a budget. The standout feature here is Roku TV being built in - a very nice little addition that will get you easy access to a ton of top streaming platforms. We’ve actually already seen the 70-inch version of this display sell out, so it could be a good idea to pick this one up fairly quickly if you’re interested.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - Our favorite cheap TV deal from today's New Year sales is this 55-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for just $369.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the 55-inch set that comes with the Fire OS, 4K Ultra HD, and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's latest sale has this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for $379.99. A fantastic value, you're getting the Google Assistant and Chromecast integration and Dolby Digital+ audio support, a voice remote, and HDR too.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70- Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement and Best Buy's New Year's Day sale brings the price down to just $679.99.

Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 $709.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 – Hisense is one of the better brands as far as budget 4K TVs go and this deal at Best Buy is terrific value for money for a 75-inch set. It also has support for some useful features to improve picture quality such as HDR and HDR10, as well as an auto low latency mode to give you the smoothest experience while gaming. All this at an affordable price for such a large TV.

LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy is this 60-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for just $599.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - A fantastic deal - Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K TV from Sony on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

LG OLED65C1 LG C1 OLED 65-inch UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,896 at Amazon

Save $603 - One of the best holiday TV deals, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,896. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $600 discount.

The best New Year's sales: Laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 $178.68 at Walmart

Save $61 – The 32GB eMMC flash storage in this cheap Lenovo Chromebook means you'll be best utilizing the extra storage from the cloud and microSD card slot for most of your files. The MediaTek processor is an unusual step away from mainstays Intel and AMD that you would see in more premium models. However, you do get 4GB RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life with this Chromebook making it great value for money for a basic machine.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 $342.99 at Dell

Save $180.99 – Here's almost $200 off an excellent mid-range Dell laptop. For a spec that features a fast i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage you'd usually pay above $400. It's a great price for a solid all-purpose device for general home or work tasks without compromising on any components.

HP 14z, Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $429.99 HP 14z, Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $429.99 $349.99 at HP

Save $80 – This HP laptop has a very similar spec to the Dell above but features a smaller 14-inch screen so will be a better choice for those who prefer portability. A Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD are good value at this price and ideal for a general-purpose machine for light work and everyday tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $899.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Surface Pro 7 isn't cheap, but with a massive $300 knocked off it starts to look a little more affordable. Although it has now been superseded by the Pro 8, the 7 is still hugely powerful and puts up a good fight against similarly priced laptops. Especially with this machine that features a fast i5 processor, performance-enhancing 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy the keyboard cover separately.

$999 Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB, 2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the 2020 MacBook Air in stock and on sale for $949 - $100 more than the record-low price. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Please note, this deal is for the Silver color, which is the only model currently in stock.

The best New Year's sales: Fitness & health

Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 Tru Grit Fitness 5 lb Pair Dumbbell Weight: $24.99 $20.68 at Walmart

Save $5 - If you're looking to add a pair of dumbells to your at-home gym, Walmart has this 5 lb pair from Tru Grit that's on sale for just $20.68 - a great value. The weights are made with a rubber hex design to prevent the dumbbell from rolling and for a secure grip.

Fitpulse Muscle Massage Gun: $79.99 Fitpulse Muscle Massage Gun: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the top-rated Fitpulse massage gun on sale for just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 6,000 positive reviews, the massage gun features 17 different head attachments, so you have a tool for massaging every muscle in your body.

Sporzon rubber encased hex dumbbell: $89.99 Sporzon rubber encased hex dumbbell: $89.99 $46.57 at Amazon

Save $44 - This 40lb single dumbbell is half price right now at Amazon, yielding an insane dollar-to-weight value ratio. With an ergonomic handle and non-slip rubber coating, this Sporzon weight is a great option for that home gym, especially since it's easily stackable thanks to the hexagonal design. Note - the biggest price cut is on this single 40lb weight, but discounts are also available on other sizes.

Vigbody Exercise Bike Indoor Cycling Bicycle: $379.99 Vigbody Exercise Bike Indoor Cycling Bicycle: $379.99 $212.49 at Amazon

Save $167.50 - If you're looking for an affordable indoor bicycle, Amazon has the top-rated Vigbody bicycle on sale for $212.49. The indoor cycling bike is easy to move and store and features an extended seat and handlebar adjustment, which can be fitted for most people.

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $999.99 Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you're looking for a Peloton alternative, Best Buy has this Schwinn indoor cycling bike on sale for $799.99. The exercise bike includes a free one-year JRNY membership and works with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift.

NordicTrack Commercial Series: $1,999.99 NordicTrack Commercial Series: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - Amazon has the NordicTrack treadmill on sale for $1,599.99, thanks to today's massive $400 discount. The top-rated treadmill includes a 30-Day iFIT membership so you can steam live and on-demand workouts.

The best New Year's sales: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 $75.95 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you're looking for an activity tracker for kids, Amazon's New Year's sale has the Fitbit Ace 3 on sale for $75.95. Designed for ages 6 and up, the Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving and provides eight days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $83.95 at Amazon

Save $16 - This is a small, but functional watch will help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is easy to use and has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s now on sale for $83.95 at Amazon.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is a top-of-the-line multisport smartwatch that is currently at its lowest price ever over at Amazon. This is the smartwatch that’ll service all of your fitness needs - it comes with heart rate and pulse ox sensors and advanced training features like PacePro. Not only that but this smartwatch has a long-lasting battery life; you can go up to 21 days without charging in smartwatch mode.

The best New Year's sales: Smart home deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Amazon device deals is the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Amazon's device deals include the best-selling 4th generation Echo Dot that's on sale for just $29.99.That's a massive 40% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a device deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Echo Show 8 is now on sale for $94.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

The best New Year's sales: Home & Kitchen deals

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 $24.96 at Walmart

$10 off: For anyone who thinks iced coffee season is all-year round, this deal is for you. This machine will brew your favorite drinks in under four minutes. It's also quite eco-friendly – it includes a reusable tumbler and doesn't require any pods to brew. Nab it for $10 off while you can.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at Best Buy's latest sale. Marked down to just $39.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 $59 at Walmart

Save $41 - This 41% discount on Instant Pot's entry-level multi cooker brings the model down to its lowest price ever. It has an 8-quart capacity, which Instant (the brand behind the appliance) says is enough for eight portions. Simple to use, on test, we found the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 produced tender meat in stews within 60 minutes. This is a new record-low for the model, too.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you want an air fryer that can cook a whole rotisserie chicken, this Instant appliance is ideal. The Instant Vortex Pro has a pull-down door, and can hold two trays of food at the same time, and is on sale for $99.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price.

$299 Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 $159 at Walmart

Save $140 - Walmart is offering an impressive $140 off the Samsung Jet 60 right now, a vacuum that provides a more affordable alternative to premium suckers from the likes of Dyson and Shark. The Jet 60 features a lightweight and maneuverable design and a removable battery that can be easily swapped for a spare (extending cleaning time by 40 minutes).

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Robovac on sale for just $129. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $75 - If you didn't pick up a robot vacuum deal on Friday, Best Buy has you covered with the Roomba 694 on sale for $199. While this is an entry-level robot vacuum it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpet, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $240 - If you didn't snag a Robot vacuum for Christmas, Amazon has the Roomba i7 on sale for $259.99 thanks to today's massive 42% discount. The iRobot features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

The best New Year's sales: headphone deals

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $80 at Amazon

Save $49 - Love the AirPods Pro but hate the price? These earbuds come with many of the same specs, including active noise cancellation, but they're less than half the price. They also support hi-res audio and the accompanying app allows you to tune the sound to your ears exactly.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $169 which is $20 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – You'd normally have to pay a serious premium to get a good quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, but this deal on the Jabra Elite 85t makes them a better value option. This set boasts solid audio quality, decent battery life and a $80 saving that drops them well below the more expensive AirPods Pro.

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon's Apple deals include Apple's luxurious AirPods Max on sale for $479 - $50 more than the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

