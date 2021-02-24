New games added to Best Buy's excellent Xbox deals this week

Best Buy is offering a range of cheap Xbox deals this week, with discounted games dropping as low as $12.99 right now. That means now's the time to stock your library with some of the games you might have been holding off on, or plug some holes in your collection with older but particularly cheap Xbox game deals.

Among the cheapest titles you'll find some platform giants. Halo: The Master Chief Collection has taken a price drop to $19.99 (was $29.99), Forza Horizon 4 is $40 off at just $19.99 and Gears Tactics is now available for $24.99, down from a $59.99 MSRP.

There are plenty more Xbox deals to be found here, and you'll find all the best discounts outlined just below. Move quickly, though, because these offers will only be available this weekend.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Xbox game deals and cheap accessories in your region.

Xbox Series X restocks: all the latest updates

Xbox Series S restocks: where to buy the cheapest next-gen console

Xbox game deals

Madden NFL 21: $59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Madden NFL 21 is starting to come to the end of its life cycle now, which means we're seeing those prices drop at a much faster rate. You'll find it for just £24.99 right now in Best Buy's latest Xbox game deals.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

With $30 off, Marvel's Avengers is dropping down to a new realm of price lows this week. That's excellent news if you've been holding off on the superhero mayhem since launch.

View Deal

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you can't quite wait for Infinite, you can catch up on six classic Halo titles with this massive collection of games. Reach, Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 are all included in this bumper pack - and Best Buy is offering it all for $10 less right now.

View Deal

Forza Horizon 4: $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

This standard edition gives you access to the massive world of Forza Horizon 4, but doesn't offer any of the additional DLC content. That said, you're still getting a steal here for $20, as we rarely see this gem in the Xbox catalogue dropping so low.

View Deal

Gears 5: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The latest in the canon Gears of War series was released back in 2019 but still holds up particularly well today - especially thanks to that Xbox Series X optimization. You'll also find it for just $19.99 in Best Buy's 3-day Xbox sale.

View Deal

Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Sea of Thieves has recently received a pretty hefty update, which hopes to bring players back to its pirate-laden shores once again. The online multiplayer world is back in business, then, and you can jump straight into the action for under $20 right now.

View Deal

Gears Tactics: $59.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Gears Tactics slows down the often chaotic guns-blazing approach of the main franchise. Instead you'll be taking on some monstrous enemies with turn based strategy in this 2020 release. Plus, at just $24.99 it's looking like a particularly solid Xbox game deal right now.



Ori and the Will of the Wisps: $29.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

The indie darling of Microsoft's library, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the second instalment in the incredibly satisfying platformer puzzler. At just $12.99 you're picking up a gorgeous game for a fantastic price as well.

View Deal

More Xbox game deals

We're rounding up all the latest Xbox Game Pass deals and Xbox Live Gold subscription prices right here on TechRadar. However, you'll also find plenty more discounts with this week's cheap Xbox controller deals and gaming headset sales as well. We're also rounding up all the best PC game deals available right now as well.