MSI gaming laptop blows away the early Black Friday competition with $300 discount

One of the best pre-Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've found so far is this 15.6-inch MSI Delta 15 at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99) - a fantastic price to pay for such a powerful machine.

Inside, you'll find an RX Radeon RX6700M, Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD under the hood - specs that can't simply be ignored when it comes to sheer power (and bang for the buck).

The MSI Delta is a relatively new addition to the MSI stable and one of the first gaming laptops on the market to rock the exclusively AMD-based combo of an RX Radeon RX6700M graphics card and Ryzen 7-5800H processor. These days, it's mostly Nvidia's RX cards that make the news but don't discount Team Red's offering here - it'll give an RX 3070 a run for its money, and it's cheaper too.

For context, RX 3070 gaming laptops generally go for around the $1,700 to $2,000 range. The cheapest one we've found at Best Buy today is this 15.6-inch HP Omen for $1,799.99. Considering this HP only features a 512GB SSD and an older 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, we'd say today's price on the MSI Delta is an absolute bargain.

Plus, Best Buy has guaranteed this price won't go any lower over Black Friday so this is a great opportunity to beat the crowds and secure an upgrade ahead of time. For more details about what to expect with this year's sales on gaming laptops, see our main Black Friday gaming laptop deals page.

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Save $300 - A combination of an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RX Radeon RX6700M easily makes this MSI Delta one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far. While pricey, this one's going to get you the same level of performance as an RX 3070 machine for a comparatively bargain sum. Recommended, especially if you're looking for a decent machine that's going to put out some real performance for a good few years down the line. View Deal

