Verizon Nexus 7 with LTE launches February 13

You may remember the Verizon Nexus 7 saga that went down last year, when Big Red seemingly dragged its feet in activating LTE for Google's 7-inch slate.

The drama has finally dried up, as Verizon has announced it will begin selling the Nexus 7 with LTE on February 13, along with activating the coverage for those who've already bought the device.

The black, 32GB flavor will be on sale for $349.99, though for a limited time those who get one plus a new two-year activation will see a price drop to $249.99.

Peeps who already purchased the LTE variant will be able to jump on the super-speed highway by downloading the latest Google software update.