TabCo outed as Fusion Garage Grid 10

After weeks of hype, the TabCo mystery has been unmasked as the Fusion Garage Grid 10.

As TechRadar revealed earlier today, it's a 10.1-inch tablet powered by a dual core Tegra 2 chipset, and runs on the Android kernel - although Fusion Garage is keen to state that it's not simply an Android re-skin.

The Grid 10 features the new 'Grid Desktop' user interface, offering up clusters of applications in place of applications, and can also run Android applications as well.

What is interesting is it's Bing APIs integrated within the Grid 10, meaning default search is Microsoft's offering instead of Google.

Phone and tablet together

Fusion Garage is so apologetic over the first tablet it created - the JooJoo - that anyone that bought the tablet will be given a free Grid 10.

The tablet is designed to sync with the Grid 4, a mobile using the same Grid Desktop, allowing media sharing simply.

However, and this could be the killer blow for the Grid 10, there's no compatibility with the Android Market - instead apps are acquired using the Amazon App Store or The Grid Shop. Apparently more application portals are a good thing, according to Fusion Garage CEO Chandra Rathakrishnan.

Pre-orders for the Grid 10 are open now, and will be shipping from 15 Sept - although it doesn't look like we're getting a UK release for the device from the outset.