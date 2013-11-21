Consumer champ asks Apple: 'Why does 16GB of extra iPad storage cost £80?'

According to the popular consumer group Which? the likes of Apple and Google probably pay around £5.95 per 16GB of storage they place in their iPad and Nexus tablets.

So with that in mind, the group is aiming to get to the bottom of why the consumer price jump from 16GB to 32GB models of top tablets is so steep, it could almost be classed as vertical.

Just as we noted heavily in our in-depth iPad Air review, Which? points out that the 32GB iPad mini is £80 dearer than the 16GB model, while Google asks for £70 more for the storage bump on the Nexus 10.

However, the same bump on the new Nexus 7 is only £40, like Amazon, and Which? is also upset with Samsung for only making 10GB of the Galaxy Tab 3's 16GB of storage available to users.

Raw deal

While Which? conducts its probe, the group is advising potential tablet shoppers to opt for models where they can boost storage themselves through much-cheaper microSD slots.

"With tablets in demand this Christmas, buyers will be shocked to discover what a raw deal they're getting on built-in memory," Which? editor Richard Headland told The Inquirer website.

"If you want the best value storage, then buy a tablet with a SD or microSD slot and add a memory card for a fraction of the cost."

We've long pushed this point of external storage being cheaper to buy than upgrading an internal capacity - if the campaign shows that those extra GB are coming at too high a premium, then everyone could save some cash.

We can't imagine the tech giants being too forthcoming on this front, because you know, it's Apple, Google and Samsung and they like money a lot, but we wish Which? well in its endeavours as the disproportionate cost of higher storage models has ticked tech fans off for long enough.