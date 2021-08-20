Mint Mobile's new promotion takes on AT&T and Verizon with free credit for switchers

New Mint Mobile customers who switch over from either AT&T or Verizon will score $25 of account credit for free as part of a new promotion from the well-known prepaid carrier.

Available until the end of August, the new promotion gives those looking to escape the shackles of pricey big carrier unlimited plans a nice little further incentive to try one of the best-prepaid plans on the market. Of course, you could still opt for an unlimited data plan at Mint Mobile, which will only set you back $30 per month at its cheapest rate.

Mint Mobile operates a rather unique pricing system where you buy your data upfront in multi-month installments. Simply put, if you buy more months upfront, it'll essentially average out at a cheaper rate per month on average - with a year being the best value overall.

It's worth noting that this isn't technically a 'first-month free' offer, it's essentially some renewal credit that you can use after your initial three months is up. Think of it as a 'buy three months, get one-month free' promotion instead - not a huge deal, but a nice little freebie nonetheless if you were thinking about making the switch.

Mint Mobile: $25 account credit when you switch from AT&T or Verizon

Looking to switch up that extremely expensive unlimited data plan at that carrier you've been with for years? Big carrier refugees from both Verizon and AT&T can score themselves a neat $25 of account credit on the house when they switch over to Mint Mobile. With prepaid plans as low as $15 a month, Mint is a great choice if you're looking to save, plus, this promotion means you'll score at least one month of service on the house.View Deal

