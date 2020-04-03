Microsoft Spring Sale: deals on laptops, Xbox One consoles, noise-canceling headphones, more

Making the transition from the office to your home can be difficult, especially if you lack the tools to do your job efficiently. Luckily, Microsoft is currently holding its Spring Sale, which includes fantastic deals on essentials and at-home entertainment. For a limited time, you can save on a selection of laptops, noise-canceling headphones, X-Box One consoles, smartwatches and more.

Microsoft's top deals include savings on best-selling laptops like the HP 14-inch laptop on sale for just $349 and up to $200 off the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7. If you're looking for headphone bargains you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $99.99 and save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Interested in Xbox deals? You can get the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle on sale for $299 and score a $100 discount on the NBA 2K20 Special Edition bundle.



Shop more of Microsoft's top Spring Sale discounts below, and keep in mind, these incredible deals end on April 13.

Microsoft 'Spring Sale' deals:

Laptop deals

HP 14-inch Laptop: $429 $349 at Microsoft

A great budget option, the HP 14 laptop is on sale for $349. The 14-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor.

Surface Pro 7 Laptop: Starting at $749 at Microsoft

You can save up to $200 on the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 laptop at Microsoft's spring sale. The versatile laptop features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Surface Book 2: Starting at $999 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2. The powerful laptop is available in a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display and features up to 1060 NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics.

Headphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $99.99 at Microsoft

Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $99.99. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Microsoft

For a limited time, Microsoft has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2: $279 $199 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that can track steps, activity, and heart rate.

Xbox One deals

1TB Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $399 $299 at Microsoft

You can save $100 on the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi bundle at Microsoft. This bundle includes a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a one-month trial of the Xbox Game Pass, and one month of EA Access.

1TB Xbox One X | NBA 2K20 Bundle | $399 $299 at Microsoft

Take on the best NBA 2K20 players in the world with this bundle from Microsoft. This bundle includes a full-game download of NBA 2K20 and a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

1TB Xbox One X | Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle | $399 $299 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle. The bundle includes an Xbox One X console, a full-game download of Forza Horizon 4 with the LEGO Speed Champions add-on.

