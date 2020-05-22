Memorial Day Apple Watch sales offer $100 price cuts at Best Buy

The latest Apple Watch sales from Best Buy are offering some excellent discounts that not only make the Series 3 even cheaper but also see a fantastic return to that $299 Apple Watch Series 5 price. All these deals come courtesy of this weekend's Memorial Day sales, so move quickly as discounts end on Monday.

That's right, you'll find the cheaper Apple Watch Series 3 for just $179 this weekend, with savings extended to the 42mm version as well. Or, if you're looking for the latest model, you can also enjoy a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 5. The cheapest version of this watch comes in at just $299, with the 44mm available for just a few dollars more at $329.

If you want to leave your phone at home while exercising, you'll also be happy to hear that the Apple Watch sales are also hitting the cellular Apple Watch 5 models. The 40mm model is now up for just $399, with the 44mm version coming in at $429.

These Apple Watch sales are offering some excellent prices this weekend, but if you want a full rundown of all the latest deals you can head over to our picks the best Memorial Day sales available now.

Not in the US? We're rounding up the latest Apple Watch deals further down the page.

Memorial Day Apple Watch sales at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS | From $179 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available for $179 this Memorial Day weekend at Best Buy. That means you can save an extra $20 over the usual $199 sales price we've come to recognize over the past few months. What's more, that saving also extends to the larger 42mm watch, coming in at just $209. 38mm: $199 $179 | 42mm: $229 $209

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS | From $399 $299 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the latest Apple Watch Series 5 for a fantastic $100 discount this weekend. This is a return to a previous sales price that many took advantage of last time it rolled around, so expect big competition for watches at this low cost. If you're looking to go a little larger, you'll also find the 44mm watch with the same $100 discount. 40mm: $399 $299 | 44mm: $429 $329

