Mario or Luigi? Pick your favorite in this Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gaming deal

Mario versus Luigi. Luigi versus Mario. It’s time to settle which brother is best, and we couldn’t think of a more entertaining way than with this Prime Day deal on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals in your region).
With 25% off both the Mario Set and Luigi Set, you can use your Nintendo Switch (which is also on sale right now) to control a real-life game of Mario Kart. Watch Luigi or Mario speed around courses that you create in your home, and see the race come to life on your Switch via the wonders of augmented reality.
The game supports up to four players, so if you really wanted to, you could pit Mario against Luigi in a frantic race under the sofa, past a sleeping dog, and around the coffee table. Who wins is anyone’s guess, but with $25 off both Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets with this gaming deal, does it even matter?
Today's best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set:
$99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit may be named after the portly plumber but that doesn't mean you have to choose this set over Luigi's. Why? Because Luigi is infinitely cooler than Mario, that's why.
View Deal
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi Set:
$99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Now that's more like it. He's lean, green, and a racing machine. Luigi is superior to Mario in almost every way, and you can show that Luigi is loved by choosing the Luigi Set over the Mario Set. View Deal
Remember that you'll need a Nintendo Switch to be able to play Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, so check out the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.
